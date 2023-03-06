5G News
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [06/03/2023]

Published on

By Abraham
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [06/03/2023]
most pirated movies and box office of the week 06032023.jpeg
Opening the month of March, leading the first week at the box office was Marvel’s latest release, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which grossed $39,213,245. The third film of the insect superhero chronicles the fight of one of the Avengers inside the quantum realm.

The contrast comes between the tenth place at the box office, which is what leads piracy. “The World’s Worst Neighbor”, with Tom Hanks, tells the classic story of redemption of a grumpy elderly man who finds happiness in life again through his new neighbors. The film has been in the rankings for weeks now.

Check out the full list below:

  • Most pirated movies
  • box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – M3GAN
9 – Babylon
8 – Black Adam
7 – Avatar: The Way of Water
6 – Maximum Alert
5 – The Whale
4 – Knock on the Door
3 – Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order
2 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
1 – The Worst Neighbor in the World

box office of the week

10 – The Worst Neighbor in the World
box office: US$1,210,843

9 – Missing

Box office: $1,271,632

8 – Knock at the Door

Box office: $2,448,570

7 – 80 for Brady
Box office: US$ 2,856,102

6 – Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Box office: $3,903,664

5 – Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order

Box office: $5,096,730

4 – Avatar: The Way of Water
Box office: $6,370,394

3 – Jesus Revolution

Box office: $21,891,391

2 – The White Powder Bear

Box office: US$30,268,320

1 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Box Office: $39,213,245

