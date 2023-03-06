Most pirated movies and box office of the week [06/03/2023]

Opening the month of March, leading the first week at the box office was Marvel’s latest release, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which grossed $39,213,245. The third film of the insect superhero chronicles the fight of one of the Avengers inside the quantum realm.

The contrast comes between the tenth place at the box office, which is what leads piracy. “The World’s Worst Neighbor”, with Tom Hanks, tells the classic story of redemption of a grumpy elderly man who finds happiness in life again through his new neighbors. The film has been in the rankings for weeks now.