Most pirated movies and box office of the week [05/12/2022]

We enter the last month of the year and, in terms of cinema, the most disputed productions have already hit the big screen and, as Black Panther: Wakanda forever shows, should continue for a few more weeks still yielding a lot. The Marvel film continues to lead at the American box office and, this time, it also entered among the most pirated films in the last seven days – even though it is only in 7th position, thanks to the poor quality of the copies available.

DC leads this parallel ranking with Adam black, followed by The Mountain Troll, a fantasy film that debuted on Netflix recently. There is little news on the lists compared to the last week, with the exception of some premieres that had already been showing in American cinema for some time —such as The Fabelmans, Even the Bones and Brothers of Honor— which had a great leap in popularity and managed to stay among the top ten.