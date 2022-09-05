Most pirated movies and box office of the week [05/09/2022]

September has arrived with several news, both on streaming services and at the box Office. As is tradition at TechSmart, we will bring you a special list of the most pirated films of the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters. You can check out last week’s ranking films here.
In the most downloaded movies, “Top Gun: Maverick” kept the lead last week, occupying the position for the third week in a row. In the second position, we have again “No! Don’t Look!”, the new horror from renowned director Jordan Peele. To close the podium, we have the thriller “A Queda”, which is available for rent on streaming platforms.
Already in theaters, “Invitation Maldito” had a strong release and held the top of the box office on its debut. In second position, “Bullet Train” returns to the post and remains one of Brad Pitt’s biggest hits. To close the podium, we have “Top Gun: Maverick”, which was in fourth position the previous week and remains a box office phenomenon. .
Check out the list of most pirated movies and box office rankings of the last week below:
- most pirated movies
- Biggest box office
- Box office: US$3,427,050
- Box office: US$ 3,646,138
- Box office: US$ 3,696,430
- Box office: US$ 4,217,832
- Box office: US$5,492,249
- Box office: US$ 5,946,268
- Box office: US$ 6,588,590
- Box office: US$ 6,866,887
- Box office: US$7,925,965
- Box office: US$9,044,963