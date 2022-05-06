Moscow plays the role of a jester in its theater around the debt

The Russian bluster may not be over. Moscow has returned a debt in dollars that, it said, could only be repaid in rubles. By showing that he can pay, Putin has become the jester of his own theater.

Eager to show that it is the victim of a malevolent West, Russia said the sanctions would force it to service some $39 billion of foreign debt in its own currency, which amounts to a default. It is true that the sanctions have frozen most of Russia’s hard currency reserves, more than half of its total of $609 billion. Another $290 billion in gold and non-Western currencies is hard to use, because you’d need counterparties willing to convert it to dollars.

But Putin can still use the reserves he is building thanks to oil and gas exports unaffected by sanctions. Since the start of the war, he has sold more than $50 billion worth of oil, gas and coal to the EU alone.

Taxes on energy exports and the domestic oil and gas industry accounted for 36% of government revenue in 2021: some $120 billion. If they grow 20% this year – in line with energy prices – they could be 144 billion. According to Moscow, it only needs $950 million this year to service its debt, and $3.4 billion in 2023. So it’s no surprise that Putin has chosen to meet April payments just before the deadline. But it may not be the last act of comedy. It is possible that on May 25 the US decides not to extend the extension that allows Western banks to process payments from Moscow. Or there may be an EU embargo on oil or gas.

Even so, default is by no means certain. Moscow can continue to sell to other countries, and the high prices will compensate for the lower volumes. Putin can fight back by at least threatening to default on foreign creditors. But now that he has blinked once, investors are more likely to shrug.