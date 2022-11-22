Mortal Kombat 12 should feature the franchise’s popular mode return

It’s been a while since we’ve heard rumors about the new project in the Mortal Kombat franchise, something widely indicated by NetherRealm Studio and franchise creator Ed Boon. In another session of interactions on his Twitter, Boon hinted that the studio’s next game could be Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12, something that fans already suspected, but while they don’t decide to make the official announcement, the supposed Mortal Kombat 12 can count on the return of a popular mode known by fans.

In Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, we were introduced to Konquest Mode, which is basically a single player mode where you take on missions across the franchise’s realms and meet iconic characters. The mode was replicated in Mortal Kombat: Deception and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, and was phased out in later games. - Advertisement - The most recent games in the franchise currently have A Krypt, which despite being just a place to unlock items that are used in combat, ended up being expanded to become a solo exploration adventure, with the right to special missions and encounters. with iconic characters. It appears that NetherRealm plans to resume its single player gaming days within Mortal Kombat through the return of Konquest in Mortal Kombat 12. When asked by a fan about a possible remake of Mortal Kombat: Deception, Ed Boon said that they are more likely to make a new Konquest.

Not likely. More likely do a new Konquest. — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022