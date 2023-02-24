Mortal Kombat 12 is announced and may be released in 2023

Update (02/24/2023) – MR

Warner Bros. announced Mortal Kombat 12 during a company earnings meeting last Thursday (23) while talking about its projects for the year. The game was confirmed by the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, who confirmed the launch forecast for 2023.

Zaslav has promised big releases this year, such as the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, saying the company has ambitious projections for both. The last game in the franchise was Mortal Kombat 11, released in 2019. The following year, it received the Aftermath expansion. In recent months, creator Ed Boon and developer NetherRealm have avoided talking about the sequel and it was not clear if the company's next title would be from the saga.

Speculation suggested that NetherRealm’s next game would be the third chapter in the Injustice franchise, which places DC superheroes in a dark universe with Superman as the villain. After the death of Lois Lane, the Man of Steel executes the Joker and becomes the leader of a brutal regime. However, journalist Jeff Grubb claimed last year that NetherRealm was prioritizing Mortal Kombat 12 due to uncertainties at WB Games. At the beginning of the year, the actor responsible for Johnny Cage appeared to be recording material for the new chapter of the series. On a since-deleted Twitter, Andrew Bowen posted a video of Warner Bros excited about news. Remember that he played the ham fighter in Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11.

Update (05/12/2022) – GS

Mortal Kombat 12: NetherRealm’s next game won’t be announced at The Game Awards

Mortal Kombat 12: NetherRealm's next game won't be announced at The Game Awards

It's not today that we hear and see clues about the next project from NetherRealm Studios. Although we still don't know if the project is about Mortal Kombat 12 or if it's Injustice 3, many were hopeful that this game would be announced soon, more specifically, during The Game Awards 2022. If you also expected to see the announcement during the biggest awards in the world of games, you can lower your expectations, as Ed Boon, creator of the franchises, confirmed that it will not be revealed at the event. The information was shared in a Twitter post by the developer. 4 years ago, during the Game Awards, we managed to make a surprise MK11 announcement, which turned out to be a success. Perhaps it was too successful, as many believed that we would repeat this feat with our next game. Thanks for the anticipation, but we're not ready to announce the next NRS game yet.

4 years ago at the Game Awards we managed to pull off a surprise announcement of MK11, which turned out great. Perhaps too great, as many assumed we’d repeat that trick for our next game. Thank you for the anticipation, but we’re not ready to announce the next NRS game yet.🙏 pic.twitter.com/QMXsuEPchR — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 2, 2022

Therefore, we can only wait for the official announcement of the game, but the fans are certainly impatient and can’t wait for the release.

Update (10/11/2022) – GS

Mortal Kombat 12: franchise creator gives clues about the game again

Mortal Kombat 12: franchise creator gives clues about the game again

Although fans can no longer wait for the announcement of NetherRealm's next project, the studio still seems to be far from wanting to reveal this game. In recent months, we've had hints that Mortal Kombat 12 is in development, but so far, nothing has been confirmed. In a new interview with the PlayStation Blog, Ed Boon, one of the creators of the franchise, spoke a little about the 30 years of the Mortal Kombat franchise. While much of the interview is about the saga's past, Boon confirmed that they're still not finished with their work with the franchise, indicating that the twelfth game is on the way.

Obviously… we didn’t do the last one. I think that’s probably as close as I can say without giving too much away.

As for the possible innovations that this new game should bring, Boon says it will certainly be a renewed experience. That’s one thing I can say with a lot of confidence. Mortal Kombat will continue to be fresh, fresh and pushing the boundaries with regard to certain aspects of game design.

As always, we can only wait for the official announcement, but according to Boon’s statement, the game must already be in an advanced stage.

Update (06/21/2022) – GS

Mortal Kombat 12: Johnny Cage actor hints he’s working on new game

It is not today that rumors about the awaited Mortal Kombat 12 circulate on the internet, but while NetherRealm and WB Games remain silent about the game, the first “official” information seems to be emerging from unexpected places. Andrew Bowen, actor who served as motion capture for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11, posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Warner Bros. studios. The video is accompanied by background music that sounds a lot like the opening theme from Mortal Kombat 2, and the video’s audio reads, “Every deadly technique. It’s savage combat.”

In August of last year, journalist Jeff Grubb indicated that Mortal Kombat 12 was NetherRealm’s next release. In January of this year, a studio producer published an image indicating that development was happening, while in March, a famous insider of the franchise indicated that Reiko was one of the confirmed playable characters. For now, we can only wait for the official announcement to find out if the rumors are correct.

Update (07/03/2022) – GS

Mortal Kombat 12: first character may have been revealed

We’ve been hearing rumors about the supposed release of Mortal Kombat 12 for a while now, with one of the producers even revealing possible concept art for the game. Although not even the creator of the saga, Ed Boon, has confirmed the development of the title, it is already clear that NetherRealm Studios is working on a new project. According to insider “r00r”, an old acquaintance of fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise, who revealed accurate information about the eleventh game, Reiko is the first confirmed character among the playable fighters and the title will only be released next year. The information was shared through the insider’s participation on the GameFAQs forum.

For those who don’t know, Reiko is a villain who made his debut in Mortal Kombat 4 as a general in Shao Khan’s army. While not wildly popular, Reiko’s possible appearance could indicate an even bigger clue to what’s to come in the next game. For now, we can only wait to find out if the information is true. What other characters do you want to see return in the new Mortal Kombat?

Update (01/28/2022) – GS

Mortal Kombat 12: photo posted by producer heats up rumors about the launch

At the end of last year, journalist Jeff Grubb, famous for correcting several rumors related to the video game industry, revealed that NetherRealm Studios was working on the twelfth game of the Mortal Kombat franchise, which could change the game launch system adopted by studio in recent years. Since then, we haven’t had news on the subject, but this week, Jonathan Andersen, senior producer at NetherRealm, left Mortal Kombat fans in an uproar by sharing a photo on their social networks, with the same being quickly deleted afterwards. In the right corner of the image, some fans could see the words “MK12_Mast…”, which was enough for many fans to start theorizing about this being the first step in revealing the new game.

The fact that the image was subsequently deleted only made fans even more anxious, as the executive would not have deleted the post if it did not contain revealing information. For now, we’ll have to wait for official information, but it’s worth remembering that one of the leaked records in NVIDIA’s GeForce database indicated a third game in the Injustice saga and in the image posted by Andersen we see an unprecedented concept art of Wonder Woman, as well as an image of Brainiac, villain from the second game in the franchise. With that said, NetherRealm could very well be working on two brand new games coming out later this year, which would be quite the surprise. Speaking of Wonder Woman, the heroine had a solo game announced during The Game Awards 2021, which indicates that WB Games has many projects to launch, which is great news for fans.

Original text – 08/23/2021

Mortal Kombat 12 could be NetherRealm’s next release

In recent years, NetherRealm Studios has adopted a new system for launching games, since in addition to being responsible for the Mortal Kombat franchise, the studio also launched the Injustice franchise, which puts DC heroes and villains in deadly clashes. With that, the studio releases a new title from each franchise every two years, but it looks like plans are going to change.