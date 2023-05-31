Mortal Kombat 1 opens online trial registration

A few days ago, NetherRealm Studios finally officially announced the Mortal Kombat 1 game, which promises to restart the franchise and bring a series of new gameplay concepts to the saga.
If you’re planning to try the game out before the official release, your time has come! Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have opened registration for the online test that will take place soon.
In the Mortal Kombat 1 online test (available only on PS5 and Xbox Series), unlike the beta scheduled for August, only subscribers residing in North America, Latin America, Europe and Europe will be able to participate.
As indicated, this is a server test and will not represent the final quality of the game, as player testing and feedback will be used to improve the title.
To participate in the Mortal Kombat 1 test, you must access the official website and have a Warner Bros. account, but it has not yet been revealed when it will become available and how long this test will last. Remember that Warner intends to present the gameplay of the title in June, so the release of the test should happen soon after.
Furthermore, we also don’t know how many characters will be present in this test, but at least the ones that were presented in the first trailer should be included.
After testing, you’ll be able to enjoy the beta in August (on PS5 and Xbox Series for those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1), ahead of its September 14 launch.
So, ready to get into Kombat?