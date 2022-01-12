Mortal blow to the physical format: these large stores will stop selling CDs and DVDs

Music and video streaming platforms may be leading physical formats to certain death. Some department stores have already announced that they will stop selling CDs and DVDs, while the consumption of music, movies and series through the Internet is increasing dramatically.

The physical format seems to have its days numbered and we are not referring to the useful life of CD, DVD or Blu-ray. Even so, many people have collections of hundreds of records. Until the arrival of streaming platforms it was the only way to access this content legally, beyond being able to rent it. Now it seems that they are beginning to disappear from supermarkets, which could lead us to think that it will not be possible to buy them in physical stores soon. Tesco ends sales of CDs and DVDs A UK supermarket chain Tesco will begin to end the sale of CDs and DVDs in its stores, according to internal sources. A Film Stories report suggests that the company will no longer receive any new physical media stocks and stores are expected to have sold the stock of CD and DVD by the end of February 2022. “We will reduce the ranges of general entertainment, electrical and toy products in stores,” states an internal communication from Tesco obtained by Film Stories. It specifically refers to “the recall of CDs and DVDs.”

A measure by the supermarket chain that comes after Sainsbury’s announced a similar policy last year in which it took advantage of the momentum of the 2021 holiday period to sell its remaining stock of CDs, DVDs and Blu-rays. Although Tesco has not mentioned the Blue-rays in internal communication, it is most likely that they will also be eliminated. But nevertheless, video games are not included in this decision for de side of the company.

Could it be a death sentence in physical format?

That the largest supermarket chain in the United Kingdom makes this decision can encourage other companies or large stores to follow the same path.

Companies like Amazon and HMV are still engaged with the physical media market despite the widespread change in the consumption of content in digital format. It’s no secret that the CD and DVD industries are not in their prime. The data says that the forecast of worldwide sales of DVDs in 2021 was 300 million DVDs, up from an average of 2 billion each year between 2005 and 2009.

Even so, the arrival of 4K and Ultra HD DVD content It remains an attractive proposition for many movie fans in 2022, especially as screen display technology continues to improve. On the other hand, it is also likely that CDs live the same cultural rebirth they have had vinyl records. And it is that as it is commonly said: everything returns to be fashionable at some point. Last year the sale of vinyl increased by 8% compared to 2020, the highest proportion since 1990. A nostalgic boom that we can also live with CDs and DVDs.