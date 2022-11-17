More transparency: TikTok tests feature that allows you to analyze social network data privately

TikTok announced this Thursday (17) the start of testing with a new tool to analysis of activity and content posted on the social network with public and anonymous data, ensuring more transparency and maintaining user privacy. The tool — more specifically, a new API — is intended to facilitate research within the social network itself to obtain traffic data, identify and evaluate content and discover trends on the platform in a completely private way, eliminating the need for personal information of users.

Only selected researchers will have access to public and anonymous data collected from the platform, according to the company's official statement. The API is currently in the evaluation phase with the TikTok Content and Security Advisory Board. The feature will also allow the content moderation system to be more assertive in identifying misinformation and other behavior that violates the terms of use. On a related note, a Moderative API is also coming to TikTokbut the app developer has yet to reveal details about the tool.

“We are dedicated to listening and incorporating feedback from our testers and creating an API that meets the needs of the scientific community, [ao mesmo tempo em que] We respect the privacy of our community,” says the company. The transparency improvements are announced amid ByteDance’s accusations of insecurity and lack of privacy. The company, since then, seeks to change its data treatment and content display policy to continue operating in its current model.