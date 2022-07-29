More tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on August 4

On March 18, the first batch of the track pass a Kart 8 . Today Nintendo has announced that the second will arrive on 4.

This second installment will give us 8 unpublished circuits in the game that will be divided into two cups (the Nabo Cup and the Helicopter Cup). To highlight, above all, Cielos Helados, a track that really debuts in the saga (a candy for those who complained about new circuits) and that will be part of the catalog of circuits of mario kart tour. Here are the origin and description of the circuits:

Turnip Cup: Tour Visit to New York – Drive through impressive skyscrapers and enjoy iconic views of the Big Apple in this original circuit of the mobile game mario kart tour . SNES Circuit Mario 3 – Drift around hairpin turns and avoid pipes on this mythical racing circuit Super Mario Kart for Super NES. N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features several junctions where an old fashioned steam locomotive traverses the circuit. Be careful not to cause delays! DS Pinball Waluigi – Launch, bounce and weave your way around this course inside a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds and all. try not tilt machine!



Helicopter Cup: Sydney Non-stop Tour – Enjoy the sun as you ascend over the bay and admire the views on this original circuit of mario kart tour . GBA Snowland – Try not to slip and fall down the hill in this winter circuit of Mario Kart: Super Circuit . And remember: keep a cool head to win. Wii Mushroom Ravine – This circuit features an underground cavern, deep abysses and giant mushrooms to bounce on. Land carefully! frozen skies – The competition will heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cool off in this sweet race, covered in desserts as big as the imagination reaches. Prove that you are the number one and eat your rivals in this completely new circuit!



With this there are already 16 that are added to those already existing in the game and of which there are still four more deliveries (of 8 circuits each) that will arrive before the end of 2023. We can buy the deliveries separately (but not the circuits) and if we are subscribers of Nintento Switch Online + Expansion Pack we will have it without paying another euro. Of course, we will need to have a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.