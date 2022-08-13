More time: Whatsapp messages can be deleted for more than two days

has extended the period during which sent can be . Users now have up to two days and 12 hours to do this.

Anyone who regrets a Whatsapp message can now delete it from the chat up to two days and twelve hours after it was sent. Whatsapp has extended this period, so far there was only a good hour to remove a message.

The innovation shared Whatsapp on Monday evening on Twitter with: Users now have “a little more than two days” to think about a message and still remove it from a chat. According to the 9to5mac blog the exact time 60 hours. So far, the deletion period has been exactly one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds, with Whatsapp itself there was talk of just over an hour.

“Delete for everyone”

To delete a message on Whatsapp, press and hold the message and then tap the trash can icon that appears in the top bar. Before the deletion period expires, you can then choose “Delete for everyone”. As a result, the message disappears from all chat members, and instead the message that this message has been deleted appears. You can find detailed instructions at voonze tipps+tricks, also on the subject of self-deleting messages.

Despite everything, it is possible that a message is read by someone or even captured in a screenshot before it is deleted. Also, some phones automatically download photos in chats, depending on the user’s settings. The photos remain on the phone even if the actual message is removed from the chat. So the delete function is no guarantee that a message is out of the world – it is still advisable to think before sending.