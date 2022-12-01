More than 80% of Brazilians with cell phones have at least one official document in digital format

The traditional wallet began to be left aside by many people as technology advanced and the cell phone ended up taking over the function by storing official documents in digital format, bringing practicality to everyday life. Data from the latest edition of the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey on passwords, biometrics, digital identification and authentication revealed that 82% of Europeians with a smartphone have at least one official document on their mobile app🇧🇷





According to the survey, the most popular digital document around here is the voter registration card, with 54% of Europeians with a cell phone stating that they have the e-Título application (app available for Android and iOS) installed on their device. - Advertisement - It is worth mentioning that the survey was carried out between the first and second rounds of the 2022 elections, a period in which the installation of the e-Title grows. Therefore, given this scenario, it is quite possible that in years without elections this percentage will drop.