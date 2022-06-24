HomeLatest newsIrelandMore than 37,000 empty homes in Dublin as senator calls for vacant...

More than 37,000 empty homes in Dublin as senator calls for vacant property tax

Published on

By Brian Adam
2 gettyimages 1229919823.jpg
2 gettyimages 1229919823.jpg
There are now more than 37,000 empty homes in Dublin according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.

Senator Mary Fitzpatrick has slammed the figure as “morally wrong” and has called on the Minister for Finance to bring in a vacant property tax. The Fianna Fáil politician says that the tax should be brought in immediately in light of Ireland’s housing crisis.

There are more than 166,000 empty homes across the country according to the new data. Senator Fitzpatrick has stressed that the quickest way to increase housing stock in Ireland would be to renovate vacant homes.

She said: “My renewal is on-foot of the publication of the CSO which shows there are more than 166,00 vacant homes and more than 37,000 in Dublin. This level of vacancy can’t be countenanced in the face of a housing emergency and the Minister for Finance must commit to a vacant property tax without delay.

“We have committed €20billion in Housing For All to deliver an incremental 300,000 homes but the fastest and most sustainable way to increase housing stock is to renovate and reuse vacant housing stock.

“It is morally, economically, socially and environmentally wrong to leave properties vacant at a time of such emergency.”

Via | Dublin live

