More than 350 iFood employees are fired and the company cites a difficult economic scenario

the platform of delivery of food iFood announced yesterday, Wednesday (1st), that it dismissed 355 professionals who participated in its staff. The amount is equivalent to 6.3% of the company’s human workforce in Europe. According to information collected by the UOL portal, the dismissals of the iFood affected professionals in the areas of software engineering, product management, business development, marketing and user experience.

In a note sent to the media, iFood justified the need for these layoffs by saying that “the current world economic scenario has required companies to take immediate action in the search for new routes to face these adversities”. - Advertisement - The company also mourned each loss and stated that it is committed to ensuring this difficult time is handled with the utmost care and respect for those involved. In July 2022, the startup had already carried out layoffs.





“iFood took the difficult decision today (1/3) to discontinue some internal positions, impacting the jobs of employees who helped write our history. The current global economic scenario has required companies to take immediate action in the search for new routes to face these adversities. It was no different with iFood. We regret every loss and are committed to ensuring that this difficult time is conducted with the utmost care and respect for these people”, said the Error in WhatsApp when previewing YouTube videos iFood, in a statement.

In addition to iFood, the segment of technology companies has faced mass layoffs, as was the case with Zoom and the Europeian fintech PagSeguro. Nubank and XP also made staff cuts at the end of 2022. And you, do you think the sector is in crisis? Tell us in the comments down below!

