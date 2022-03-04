More than 300 Russian government sites and the Russian Space Agency hacked

According to what was reported through a couple of announcements attributed to the Anonymous hacker collective, they managed to hack more than 300 websites linked to the Russian State and the network infrastructure of Russia’s spy satellites, also managing to leak documents and files from the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos.

So far, these claims have not been confirmed by any official source of those allegedly affected. Roscosmos, for its part, denies all rumors about possible information leaks related to the security of its computer systems.

Anonymous’s rebuke of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“Anonymous Takes Down More Than 300 Russian Government, State Media And Bank Websites In Last 48 Hours, With Most Of Them Currently Offline”reported the world-renowned hacker collective on its main social media account, via Twitter.

JUST IN: #Anonymous takes down more than 300+ #Russian government, state media & banks websites in the last 48 hrs, with most of them currently offline. #OpRussia #FckPutin #FreeUkraine pic.twitter.com/wfWB1M0jYI — Anonymous TV 🇺🇦 (@YourAnonTV) February 27, 2022

If this report is true, an entire database of Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, has been leaked online. “We Are Bringing Down The Russian Financial And Government Cyber ​​System As They Move Their Troops Into Ukraine”, commented the collective, whose computer scientists claim responsibility for the removal of the official website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation. As one of the most active global hacker groups, they have previously announced their entry into the cyber war against the Russian government due to the decision of this country to invade Ukraine.

As for the attack on the Russian Space Agency, the tweet reporting this hack points out that Roscosmos and Russia “they no longer have control over their own spy satellites” and that the entire satellite control center was shut down. The message was reported on Wednesday by an activist group called Network Battalion 65 or ‘NB65’, which is directly associated with Anonymous.

We won’t stop until you stop. pic.twitter.com/Cy1kiAN0bc — NB65 (@xxNB65) March 1, 2022

The leaked data from Roscosmos was also announced via a separate tweet. Hackers linked to Anonymous warned that opening the data contained in the shared copy of the captured database should be done with caution, ideally under a virtual machine and at the user’s own risk.

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin denied any of these claims. Through an official statement, he stated that any hacking of his satellites would be treated as a justification for war.