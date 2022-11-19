More than 30 free tools to work with PDF from the web browser

There are many web applications that allow us to work with PDF in the cloud when we do not have a tool installed on our computer.

Applications that go directly to our favorites because they save us a lot of time, and without having to install anything. And now you can add a new option with this proposal that will allow you to carry out more than 30 actions from a PDF.

How to compress a PDF, edit it, convert it to JPF, protect it with a password…

Surely you already have an application that serves as a PDF editor and converter within your web toolkit. But it may not be as complete a proposal as the one offered by FormatPDF.

This free online application makes it easy to edit and work with PDF taking into account different contexts, since it has more than 30 tools.

For example, you can compress a PDF to reduce the size of the file when sharing it on the web. Or you can use one of the tools to split a PDF and extract some pages and images, or to rearrange the content.

Or you may need to rotate the pages of the PDF because they created it incorrectly. You can also make this correction from one of the functions that FormatPDF offers. And other functions are also added to convert your PDF to another format, for example, from PDF to Excel, PDF to EPUB, PDF to PowerPoint, PDF to ODT, PDF to JPG, among other options. And of course, there is also the possibility of converting any format into a PDF.

Or you may need to fine-tune some details before sharing a PDF, like watermarking it, filling out a form, or password-protecting it so the PDF won’t be edited or copied.

You can perform all these actions just by choosing the tool that corresponds to the task you need to implement in the PDF from FormatPDF. Once you choose the tool, you just have to upload the file and wait for it to show the result.