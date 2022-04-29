More security on Twitter: activate two-step authentication

Surely you know someone who has had security problems on the different platforms where they have an active user, such as Twitter. If you don’t want anyone to control your account on this social network, one of the things you can do is activate two-step authentication. And we show you how to get it. This adds an extra layer when it comes to protecting what you do on the social network that is very close to buying Elon Musk. With it, an additional permission is needed when entering an account, which is usually done with the phone. In this way, if the pirate who tries to access does not have your terminal, I could do little or nothing more than bang my head against the wall if he felt like it. But, surely, that sending something with your profile or knowing your personal data, will not be able to do it. How to activate two-step authentication on Twitter The truth is that this possibility is present in Twitter’s own tools, so you won’t have to install anything additional on your terminal to increase your security when using this social network -which is one of the most influential in existence today. In addition, the process is completed in a few minutes and without any risk, so you will see that everything goes smoothly. The steps you have to take are the ones indicated below, and what you need are the credentials of your Twitter account and to have your smartphone at hand (the ideal process is that you do it on a computer to make it as intuitive as possible ): The first thing is that you access this link indicating your username and password. Among the options that you see in the central area, the one you have to choose is the one called Security and access to the account. In the area on the right, A new list appears where you have to click on Security. The screen changes and you have to use Two-Factor Authentication, which is the first option you see right now. The possibilities appear to establish it and, as you can see, there are three: Text message; Authentication app and Security key. The first is the most recommended, since it offers greater compatibility and makes your smartphone the gateway. Once this is done, you can go back and, the next time an unusual device tries to access the account, even if it is you, confirmation will be requested with a code that reaches the phone. Perfect for increasing security. You’re done. Everything is very easy and, furthermore, in the event that you see that what you have established does not convince you, you can always access the Twitter configuration again and deactivate authentication. No problem, as you have seen. >