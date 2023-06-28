More security! Messenger gets parental control tool for teens

- Advertisement -

A Goal announced that the messenger will receive a new one parental control tool to allow the Parents better manage how their kids use Facebook messenger. The novelty promises to bring more security for teenagers. According to the company, parents and guardians will be able to define who can and cannot interact with their children and see whathow much time is spent inside the application, in addition to Receive real-time notifications about changes to your contact list and settings.





Big Tech also highlighted that these new options are just some supervisory tools added to the mechanism. Family Center and even promised that other features will arrive for the messaging app from 2024. - Advertisement - It is important to mention that Facebook already allows parental controls through Messenger Kids. What’s new is that these announced new features are aimed at teens ages 13-18 using the messaging app.

Also according to Meta, at the moment, the parental control tool for teenagers is only available to users in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. However, the company wants to expand the novelty to other countries in the coming months. The 6 best apps to manage an SME Finally, Meta announced that will trigger a notification when teen users spend more than 20 minutes using Facebook. The measure seeks that young people set daily time limits for using the social network. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below! - Advertisement -