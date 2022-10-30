More security: Google Messages tests advanced encryption on groups

Google Messages has already received a new icon and improvements recently and now indications show that Google is testing other changes to the app. According to Reddit users, the app is testing advanced encryption mode for group messages.

The novelty was noticed by users of the Google Messages and Samsung Messages apps when they noticed that a message was encrypted within a group. Her code can be seen in the image below, which shows that end-to-end security has been enabled by the Google app.

The message code still allows for another important conclusion: end-to-end encryption for groups needs to be manually enabled, at least for now. Otherwise, the failure seen above will occur, showing that one of the devices tried to activate the feature via RCS, but the request was not accepted by one of the cell phones.

- Advertisement - Unfortunately, there is still no way to enable end-to-end encryption for groups in Google Messages, but it is worth remembering that Google has already announced that this function would arrive in beta until the end of 2022, so we hope that it will be released to testers in next few weeks.