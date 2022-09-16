More secure: Apple cites eSIM advantages after removing physical chip slot on iPhone 14

took the world by surprise — or maybe not so much — by announcing the iPhone 14 without a dedicated SIM card slot in the United States, limiting its eSIM connectivity. Amid the divided opinions, big tech published a new support page on Wednesday (14) highlighting the of the technology in different scenarios. According to the company, one of the main benefits is security. Since the “virtual chip” cannot be removed, the cell phone can be remotely blocked — that is, it will no longer be able to connect to the mobile network — in case of theft or theft. In addition, the eSIM can be much more versatile and practical than the nano-SIM, the standard used in the US until the iPhone 13.

Starting with the iPhone XS, the cell phone line started to support more than eight connections per eSIM — something that would never have been possible with the physical SIM. iPhone 13 and later models can handle two active connections simultaneously. "You can switch between your eSIMs simply by switching your selections in Settings," explains Apple. - Advertisement - For international travel, the eSIM is also a much more practical option to activate roaming services. Apple points out that the iPhone 14 purchased in the United States supports more than 400 telecommunication operators that offer the technology in a hundred countries around the world, with plans ranging from prepaid to postpaid.

Although it is popular in a considerable portion of the world and iOS 16 tries to contribute to its expansion, eSIM is still absent in developing countries. If the user maintains the habit of traveling between emerging economies, he would still require the use of another device with a physical chip slot to be able to connect to the mobile cellular network. In Europe, telecommunication operators are striving to expand the popularity of eSIM beyond cell phones and tablets. TIM, for example, entered into a partnership with IDEMIA to increase the connection possibilities of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. What is your take on Apple’s decision? Is it the right time to remove the SIM card slot from the iPhone? Comment your opinion!

