More progress towards the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor

From South Korea comes great news in the world of . A reactor has reached 100 million degrees Celsius, a reactor developed by researchers at Seoul National University.

These temperatures bring us closer to the energy of nuclear fusion, simulating the conditions that occur in a star, where nuclear fusion is responsible for producing enough clean energy to give life to the Earth and illuminate an entire planetary system.

The idea, as you know, is to combine two nuclei with low atomic weights. Squeeze hydrogen so much that it joins with other hydrogen to form helium, and thus obtain energy without radioactive waste. Nuclear fission, on the other hand, that of current nuclear power plants, does the opposite, it bombards atoms so that they separate in two, generating energy, but producing dangerous waste.

We are still a few decades away from being able to boast of taking advantage of nuclear fusion, since high temperatures are necessary inside a reactor to convert matter into plasma, avoiding too rapid cooling.

The difficult thing is to contain the plasma inside the nuclear fusion reactor, for this magnetic fields are used, thus preventing the heat and plasma from escaping. Higher pressures can also be created closer to the center of the plasma.

The fact is that in Korea they have achieved a lower plasma density and reached 100 million degrees Celsius, maintaining the temperature in a stable way (it only had to stop due to hardware limitations).

They really don’t know why the plasma is so stable at such high temperatures, they suspect that it may be related to more energetic ions in the plasma core, but the fact is that they have succeeded.

The hope is in the international collaboration for nuclear fusion, ITER, which promises to produce net energy in the world’s nuclear fusion reactor by 2025.

Learn more at newscientist.com and nature.com.