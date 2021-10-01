More problems with iOS 15: do not delete the messages or you will lose your photos!

The truth is that the launch of the new version of Apple’s operating system for its family of mobile phones is being, to say the least, rough. A touch-related bug was discovered yesterday. Now, Several iPhone users have noticed a rather serious bug in iOS 15 that can cause you to lose your photos.

More than anything because, as they have indicated from MacRumors, if you save a photo of a conversation you have had through the Message app and then delete the conversation you have had, the photo will also be lost.

It seems like, iCloud removes the image when it makes the corresponding backup. This error did not happen with previous versions, since you could delete the conversation without problems, since any image sent was saved the same.

At the moment there is no solution to this failure of iOS 15

As usual in the face of this type of failure, Apple has not given any explanation about this problem or when it will fix it. Of course, the complaints have safely reached the manufacturer of the bitten apple, which should already be working on an update to solve this problem.

In this way, if you do not want to lose any photos that have been sent to you by iMessage, the only thing you can do is disable iCloud backup so you don’t delete any images by mistake. You can also avoid the failure by not deleting any of the conversations you are having, or save the photos that are sent to you in a cloud storage app like Google Photos.

Lastly, if you want try this iOS 15 bug, We leave you the steps you must follow to do so, as indicated by the MacRumors colleagues.

First, save a photo sent to you via iMessage in the gallery app

Now go to the app to make sure the photo is still there.

Delete the conversation from which you downloaded the photo

Take a manual backup to iCloud and you will see that your photo is gone forever.

As we have told you, at the moment Apple has not said anything about it, so the only solution, in addition to deactivating iCloud or not deleting the messages that have been sent to you through iMessage, is to wait for the manufacturer based in Cupertino release the corresponding update that fixes this problem as soon as possible. Hopefully in the coming weeks you no longer have to worry about photos erasing themselves from your iPhone.

