5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsMore privacy: Google Play will require developers to allow data deletion

More privacy: Google Play will require developers to allow data deletion

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google Play
- Advertisement -

Google is working to change Android’s reputation for being an insecure operating system with little privacy. In recent years, the developer has implemented several features in its software in order to restrict companies’ access to user data, in addition to the number of permissions accessed by applications.

According to information, big tech should soon launch a guideline requiring all Play Store apps to have a function where the user can request the deletion of their personal data. This option should be visible in the settings and easily accessible by anyone.

The current privacy policy makes this optional for developers, however, in a few weeks the button for deleting sensitive information will be mandatory. According to Google, practices such as suspending or freezing the account are not characterized as deletion and, in this case, the user must be warned about data storage.

- Advertisement -

“Account deactivation, temporary disabling, or app account “freezing” does not qualify as account deletion. If you need to retain certain data for legitimate reasons, such as security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, you must clearly inform users of their data retention practices,” says Google.

Radeon RX 6600 with 8 GB on offer, get it for only 279.90 euros with two free games

Android privacy function. (Image: Playback).

The Mountain View giant did not reveal whether the change in question should be made immediately or whether developers will have a longer term to adapt to this change in terms. We also don’t know when this new guideline will go into effect in the native Android app store.

Do you value online privacy or do you care about it? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Uber announces the Tembici bike rental modality in Brazilian cities

This Wednesday (5), the Uber announced a partnership agreement with the Europeian bike-sharing...
Tech News

The President of the United States is also concerned about Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has experienced rapid advancement in recent years, and often without proper...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.