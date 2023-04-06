More privacy: Google Play will require developers to allow data deletion

Google is working to change Android’s reputation for being an insecure operating system with little privacy. In recent years, the developer has implemented several features in its software in order to restrict companies’ access to user data, in addition to the number of permissions accessed by applications. According to information, big tech should soon launch a guideline requiring all Play Store apps to have a function where the user can request the deletion of their personal data. This option should be visible in the settings and easily accessible by anyone.

The current privacy policy makes this optional for developers, however, in a few weeks the button for deleting sensitive information will be mandatory. According to Google, practices such as suspending or freezing the account are not characterized as deletion and, in this case, the user must be warned about data storage. - Advertisement - “Account deactivation, temporary disabling, or app account “freezing” does not qualify as account deletion. If you need to retain certain data for legitimate reasons, such as security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, you must clearly inform users of their data retention practices,” says Google.

The Mountain View giant did not reveal whether the change in question should be made immediately or whether developers will have a longer term to adapt to this change in terms. We also don’t know when this new guideline will go into effect in the native Android app store.