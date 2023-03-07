5G News
More privacy! Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Will Have Encrypted DMs

More privacy! Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Will Have Encrypted DMs

By Abraham
More privacy! Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Will Have Encrypted DMs
In a tweet published last weekend, Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, confirmed that the social network has worked to bring encryption to DMs. The news has been awaited for a long time by users of the platform.

According to Musk, the forecast is that the improvement will be released by the end of this month, and all users of the social network should be graced with the feature.

Without encryption, Twitter employees can view messages and even photos sent via DM. By adding encryption, Musk makes Twitter much more secure, as not even the platform will be able to see what its users are talking about.

As much as it is a major improvement for the social network, Twitter has been promising encryption for DMs for some time now. Therefore, by fulfilling the promise, Musk seeks to prevent the platform from losing users to its new competitors.

Musk has also announced that Twitter 2.0 will be much more secure and will have a number of extra features for Blue plan users. However, this continuous addition of “exclusive” features for payers may end up alienating those who cannot afford or simply do not want to pay to use the social network.

Is encryption for DMs something that will change Twitter? Did you expect this feature to arrive? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

