More powerful! Nubia Z50 should win model with new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 and more

According to information raised by the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station, Nubia is preparing to launch a new smartphone that Must have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 chipset.
The leaker believes that this model should belong to the Nubia Z50 line, but the commercial name has not yet been defined. The only details available at this first moment include the presence of a variant with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.
In addition, the new device should also recycle the specifications of the Nubia Z50 Ultra in the photographic field. Thus, the main camera will be 64 MP (Sony IMX787), and the company must update the software so that it offers superior photos to users.
For now, the other specifications of the new smartphone remain uncertain, but we must bet that it will be very similar to the current Nubia Z50 Ultra. That’s because this is the most premium cell phone in the family.
Therefore, the new device can count on a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen that has a rate of 120 Hz and a 16 MP front camera under the display. In addition, we should expect a 64 MP periscope and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor.
Completing the set, we will still have a battery of around 5,000 mAh with 80W charging and Android 13 as the operating system.
For DCS, the presentation of this new model should happen shortly after the launch of the Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro, something that should happen on July 5th in China.
