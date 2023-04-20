More powerful and efficient: Galaxy S25 and Watch 7 should have new 3nm Samsung Exynos chips

The Galaxy S24 hasn’t even been announced by Samsung yet and leakers are already mentioning details about the Galaxy S25. According to Twitter user @TheGalox_, the top of the line should have a version with an Exynos chip with 3nm lithography to increase its power and energy efficiency. This technology should also be employed in the future Galaxy Watch 6 or 7.

According to the information provided, the Exynos 2500 that should be the processor of the Galaxy S25 should be based on Samsung’s 3nm lithography with GAA (Gate All Around) transistor architecture. This new technology should greatly increase the processing power of the chip, but it is also said to have reduced the South Korean production capacity.

The processor should still be used in the successor to the Exynos W920, which is the processor used in Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 and should also be present in the Galaxy Watch 6 with some improvements in 5nm lithography.

We expect to confirmations on these reports by January 2025, when the Galaxy S25 should be announced, while the Galaxy Watch 7 should only hit the market in August or September of the same year.