More power and efficiency: iPhone 16 may have Apple Bionic chip with TSMC’s 3nm lithography

Analysts have already pointed out that the Apple A16 Bionic is just an improved version of the A15, but Morgan Stanley’s report covered by the Economic Daily News shows that this should change with the A18 Bionic. According to him, Apple should adopt 3nm lithography in the processor that will be present in the iPhone 16 Pro that should be released in 2024.

Stanley also says that the 3nm lithography will not only be exclusive to the Pro models, but also to the iPhone 16, which should use the chip released the previous year. This will be possible thanks to several generations of TSMC lithography, where one always presents better performance and energy efficiency than the previous one.





In this way, the Apple A17 Bionic must have an early version of this production process, while the latest technologies must be exclusive to the A18. However, it is necessary to remember that Apple must compete for the supply of chips with MediaTek and Qualcomm, as they are all interested in TSMC’s manufacturing technology, which has already proved superior to that of Samsung.

This chip fight is set to become even more fierce as TSMC is said to reduce chip manufacturing from 80,000 to 60,000 wafers per month. Although the value is massive, the price of chips is expected to increase due to high market demand.

