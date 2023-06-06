More options to create images with AI from Bing

Microsoft continues to increase the benefits of the Bing chatbot with regular updates.

In a new version it brings better integration of Bing Image Creator and the possibility of having more extensive conversations with the chatbot. We tell you the details.

AI-created images in all Bing conversation modes

In March, the Microsoft team announced the integration of Bing Image Creator into its chatbot so that users can create an image with the AI, using a short description in their own words.

However, this possibility was integrated only in the “More Creative” mode, the conversation style that allows you to be “more original and imaginative”.

A limit that is no longer present, since Microsoft allows users to use the potential of Bing Image Creator in the modes “More precise” with a shorter and more concise style, and “More balanced” with the premise of being informative and descriptive.

So no matter what mode you use the Bing chatbot in, it will respond to your request to generate an image with the image builder using DALL-E technology.

More news for the Bing chatbot

In addition to the image-related news, Microsoft has also updated other sections of the Bing chatbot.

For example, it increased the number of turns in a single conversation to 30, and up to 300 turns per day. One detail to keep in mind is that this limit not only applies to new conversations that we create, but also to those that we resume from the chat history.

On the other hand, another novelty that we find in this update is that some Bing responses will be more visual. For example, when you ask about travel, you’ll see that Bing will pull search results from Bing Travel.

Although it will show you the items and links related to your travel query, it will also include a series of images about the places of interest to you.