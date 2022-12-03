More Netflix users will be able to watch content before its premiere

Netflix not only tests functions with some users before implementing it in a stable way in the app, but also asks them for feedback on some of the content that will be published on the platform.

Yes, there is a group of users who see Netflix content before it is released on the platform. At the moment, this dynamic is only available in the United States, but Netflix plans to expand it internationally.

Netflix will extend its group of tests internationally

Surely you die of anxiety when it is announced that your favorite series is about to premiere, or that movie that has been waiting so long, and you can’t wait for Netflix to announce its launch.

Some users do not have to go through this waiting time, since they belong to the group that Netflix shows them content before its premiere in order to receive feedback. Of course, it is not a dynamic that is applied to each content that is published on the platform, but they do receive access to some productions before the rest of the users.

For example, in The Wall Street Journal they mention that this dynamic was applied with the movie “Don’t look up.” In fact, the feedback provided by this group of users caused Netflix to make some changes in the production so that the perception of the film was different.

And apparently, Netflix wants to continue with this strategy, since it plans to expand this group of tests internationally. So users from different parts of the world will be able to access this anticipated content and give their feedback.

Of course, this does not mean that Netflix tests each production that is added to its catalog, nor that it always prioritizes the opinion of users. But it will be interesting to see how Netflix plans to implement this dynamic… if it will be necessary for the interesting ones to sign up for this program, or it will simply be a random selection.