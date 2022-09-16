More issues: watchOS 9 bugs Spotify playback on Apple Watch

Some users have already reported with iOS 16 and now more reports are emerging about watchOS 9 which is causing bugs on Watch. The issue was exposed by some reports in the Spotify community that are already under investigation by moderators to try to fix the bug.

The same message is being emailed to Spotify users so they don’t have the same issue with watchOS 9, which seems to be responsible for the bug as users of the previous version don’t have the same issue.

Apple WatchOS 9 introduces a bug that will cause Spotify streaming on Apple Watch to stop working. We encourage Spotify Apple Watch users not to install the WatchOS 9 update until Apple implements a fix. Already affected users can instead download their content to their Apple Watch and listen offline or stream from their phones.

The reports state that the problem occurs as follows: playback via streaming can be done on the clock for one minute, but the audio is muted the rest of the time, even indicating that playback continues to occur.

Analyzes have already pointed out that the problem is not in the audio downloaded by Spotify, so watchOS 9 really is to blame, which is even more evident when we consider recent reports, which have not yet been verified, but already point out that watchOS 9.1 fixes this bug. .