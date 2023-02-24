5G News
More GOP Names Surface in DCCC’s Possible Theft of Personal Records of Air Force Veterans – RedState

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
As RedState previously covered on Tuesday, information came to light that the personal records of Air Force veterans who were running for office during the midterms were improperly requested and handed over. The organization that requested and took the records is known as “Due Diligence,” which was paid $110,000 by the DCCC last year.

According to Streiff, Due Diligence had a lot of private information on these candidates, including their Social Security numbers.

It turns out that there were 11 GOP candidates whose information had been illegally given up:

Republican Representative Don Bacon, representing Nebraska-02, was recently informed that he was one of 11 people, including Republican Representative Zach Nunn of Iowa-03, who had legally protected information released.

According to Politico reporter Olivia Beavers, two more out of the 11 have been identified; they’re Sam Peters of Nevada and Kevin Dellicker of Pennsylvania.

As Rep. Bacon asked in response, who at the DCCC knew this was happening, and who approved using identity theft to gain access to these personal records? No one seems to be talking, and that includes anyone at Due Diligence. Politico reports that the company hasn’t responded to questions. Moreover, Due Diligence seems to have locked its Twitter account, and the employee who managed to get his hands on the records, Andrew Payton, has had his information taken down from its website.

The remaining candidates have yet to still be identified.

The Democrat Party has a lot to answer for as it’s highly suspected to be paying third party businesses to commit crimes against GOP threats. As Streiff wrote, while there’s no proof that any of the information gathered was used during the campaigns, whether or not it was utilized is irrelevant. The DCCC seems to believe the laws don’t apply to it. If the GOP is worth its salt, then it will remind them just how wrong they are.

