Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
More Fun: Discord Nitro Gets New Soundboard, Super Reactions, Themes, and More
Discord is being updated today with new features for Nitro subscribers, including Soundboard, which is a selection of sounds that can make voice chats even more fun. Explaining better, the Soundboard brings a kind of keyboard with sounds selected by the application or sent to the servers.

You’ll also be able to search through Discord’s massive library of pre-recorded special sounds, meaning chats will feel even more like interactive podcasts in the app. Moderators will also be able to disable the function on certain servers if they wish to chat without any additional sound.

New Soundboard. Image: Discord

Discord Nitro will also now offer “Super Reactions”, which are animated emoji reactions with more visual effects. At the moment, you can only use five of them per week, while Discord Basic and Classic users will only be entitled to two every seven days.

After launching custom themes, Discord is also making new themes available to subscribers, they are: Retro Storm, Strawberry Lemonade, Aurora, Sepia It is Neon Nights. In addition, it will also be possible to decorate the avatars with special decorations for a limited time, such as hats, mushrooms and flowers.

