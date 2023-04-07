More Fun: Discord Nitro Gets New Soundboard, Super Reactions, Themes, and More

Discord is being updated today with new features for Nitro subscribers, including Soundboard, which is a selection of sounds that can make voice chats even more fun. Explaining better, the Soundboard brings a kind of keyboard with sounds selected by the application or sent to the servers.

You’ll also be able to search through Discord’s massive library of pre-recorded special sounds, meaning chats will feel even more like interactive podcasts in the app. Moderators will also be able to disable the function on certain servers if they wish to chat without any additional sound.