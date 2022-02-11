Tech News

More expensive SSDs on the horizon: loss of 6.5 exabytes of NAND chips raises prices

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Western Digital has suffered a catastrophe in one of its factories. Contamination problems in its NAND chip production plants have caused the firm to lost 6.5 exabytes of NAND chips.

Experts in this market assure that this could cause the price of these chips to be increased by up to 10%and that can have a clear impact on the market for PCs and laptops.

I picked a bad day to buy an SSD

The loss of that huge amount of chips can have a clear effect on the PC marketwhich had resurfaced after the pandemic and even suffering from a shortage of chips in other types of components, seemed safe in the field of storage.

Read:

PGA TOUR 2K21, Analysis. Putt to the hole

Now things get complicated. Pollution was detected in January at two production plants in Japan. There, Western Digital’s partner in these processes, the firm Kioxia (formerly Toshiba) revealed that the problem had affected the BiCS 3D NAND flash memory chips.

Those chips are the ones used for the production of SSD and eMMC drives that are integrated into PCs and laptops. According to TrendForce, WD and Kioxia have a market share of 30%which makes the scope of the problem clear.

Those responsible for Western Digital have indicated that they are “working together with their partner in this joint venture, Kioxia, to implement the necessary measures to restore the factories to a normal operating state as soon as possible.

Previous articleThis smartphone app will help determine how well your blood clots
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

More expensive SSDs on the horizon: loss of 6.5 exabytes of NAND chips raises prices

Western Digital has suffered a catastrophe in one of its factories. Contamination problems in its...
Tech News

This smartphone app will help determine how well your blood clots

When someone is injured, blood clots kick in to stop the bleeding. But for those with medical...
Google

How to install Android 13 Preview now if you have a compatible Google Pixel

This is going faster and faster, and the inclusion of the version of Android 12 for...
Tech News

Microsoft prepares a Surface equipped with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, faster than AMD and Intel

After the recent arrival of the Surface Go 3, it seems that Microsoft would be preparing a new...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.