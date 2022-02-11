More expensive SSDs on the horizon: loss of 6.5 exabytes of NAND chips raises prices

Western Digital has suffered a catastrophe in one of its factories. Contamination problems in its NAND chip production plants have caused the firm to lost 6.5 exabytes of NAND chips.

Experts in this market assure that this could cause the price of these chips to be increased by up to 10%and that can have a clear impact on the market for PCs and laptops.

I picked a bad day to buy an SSD

The loss of that huge amount of chips can have a clear effect on the PC marketwhich had resurfaced after the pandemic and even suffering from a shortage of chips in other types of components, seemed safe in the field of storage.

Now things get complicated. Pollution was detected in January at two production plants in Japan. There, Western Digital’s partner in these processes, the firm Kioxia (formerly Toshiba) revealed that the problem had affected the BiCS 3D NAND flash memory chips.

Those chips are the ones used for the production of SSD and eMMC drives that are integrated into PCs and laptops. According to TrendForce, WD and Kioxia have a market share of 30%which makes the scope of the problem clear.

Those responsible for Western Digital have indicated that they are “working together with their partner in this joint venture, Kioxia, to implement the necessary measures to restore the factories to a normal operating state as soon as possible.