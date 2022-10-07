More expensive! Production cost of iPhone 14 line up 20% after chip crisis

O production cost of iPhone 14 line up 20% in relation to what Apple paid for the iPhone 13 family. The information is contained in a new report developed by Nikkei Asia after an analysis of the Cupertino company’s supply chain.

Citing the iPhone 14 Pro Max as an example, Apple now spends the equivalent of $501 to assemble the device, with its predecessor starting at around $461.

Market analysts indicate that the chip supply crisis has caused Apple’s cost to skyrocket, with the A16 Bionic chip alone costing $110.