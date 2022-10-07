More expensive! Production cost of iPhone 14 line up 20% after chip crisis

O production cost of iPhone 14 line up 20% in relation to what Apple paid for the iPhone 13 family. The information is contained in a new report developed by Nikkei Asia after an analysis of the Cupertino company’s supply chain.
Citing the iPhone 14 Pro Max as an example, Apple now spends the equivalent of $501 to assemble the device, with its predecessor starting at around $461.
Market analysts indicate that the chip supply crisis has caused Apple’s cost to skyrocket, with the A16 Bionic chip alone costing $110.
The A16 Bionic chip costs 2.4 times more than the A15 predecessor, which is also available in both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. This may have influenced the choice to keep the old chip in these devices.
Another “villain” of rising costs is Sony’s new CMOS sensors, as they are 50% more expensive than their predecessors, coming in at $15 gross.
In the case of Apple’s deal with Samsung Display, it ends up ensuring that the apple company doesn’t have any surprises regarding costs, but the report indicates that all components produced by US-based manufacturers rose 10%.
South Korea is Apple’s second-largest source of components, while China’s share has been falling rapidly, as the company wants to reduce dependence on the country.
Finally, analysts say Apple is having a bigger impact on its profit margin as the company hasn’t raised iPhone prices in the United States. Even so, the company will still manage to get around this problem by selling more units of the devices.
- The Apple iPhone 14 is available from FastShop for BRL 6,839 and in Extra for BRL 7,599.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available from FastShop for BRL 8,549 and in Extra for BRL 9,499.