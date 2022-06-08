More control for the WhatsApp backup in Google Drive: we can export and import it

In WhatsApp we can put our chats in a safe place with cloud backup, which takes place in Google Drive on Android mobiles and in iCloud on iPhones. This copy can be restored later on any other phone using the same account, but otherwise there’s not much else you can do with it.

As WaBetaInfo has discovered, WhatsApp is planning something new for WhatsApp backup on Google Drive: it will be possible to export and download it and later import it back, directly from the app.

It’s my copy and I’ll take it

Nowadays, WhatsApp backups in Google Drive can be “checked” in a specific section of Google Drive, but otherwise there is nothing you can do with them, except deactivate them. You can’t download its content You don’t even know how much space it takes: only the WhatsApp application can manipulate and download the backup during the process of registering an account.

This could change in the future. According to the investigations of WaBetaInfo, in the WhatsApp backup settings the option to export backup. It is not yet functional, although the accompanying text states that “all chats and media (such as photos, videos, and files) will be included.

Not only that, but the backup import menu. Now, the great unknown is what this option will do. On the one hand, it could be an easier way to transfer your WhatsApp from one mobile to another regardless of the operating system or the Google account: you should only export the copy, send it to the second mobile and import it there.

Another possibility is that it is related to a future limitation on the maximum backup size of WhatsApp, a recurring rumor by which we would have some free storage (for example, 2 GB) and the rest would be deducted from our shared storage.

Thus, if all our copy of WhatsApp occupies 10 GB and we have 2 GB free, the export would serve us to keep our copy safe locally and keep the 2 GB free in the cloud. At the moment there is nothing confirmed, so we will have to wait to solve the enigma.

Via | WaBetaInfo