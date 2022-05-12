More content in Spanish on YouTube TV

Google already announced last year that it would bet on Spanish on YouTube TV, and now it shows it with two new options, the Plan in Spanish and the complement, Spanish Plus.

Here we comment on the differences, since the name is not very clear:

– Plan in Spanish: for new subscribers who want to see programming only in Spanish. For $25 a month for the first six months, and $35 a month thereafter, it will offer 28 channels, including Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes, CNN Español, Cine Latino, Discovery en Español, EstrellaTV, Tastemade en Español, Nat Geo Mundo, Cine Sony, Mexican Cinema and more. The idea is to offer this plan to those who do not want to watch channels in English.

– Spanish Plus is for those who already enjoy YouTube TV but want to also see the content in Spanish. That’s 25 additional channels in Spanish at $10 a month for the first six months and $15 a month after that.

It is intended for the Hispanic community in the United States, a growing community that has made YouTube TV recognize the importance of content in Spanish, establishing strategies on how it can attract more subscribers to the service.

They comment on TC that 80% of Latino viewers in the United States watch streaming content, and six out of ten Latinos watch content in Spanish, which makes platforms such as Hulu, Pluto TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu and DIRECTV STREAM also put the batteries to reach these millions of people.