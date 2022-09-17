More changes? Warner Bros. Discovery could be sold to NBCUniversal

Not long ago, Warner Bros. was bought by and the two companies merged, but it looks like a new merger happen soon, this time with .

Since Discovery took control of the former WarnerMedia, CEO David Zaslav has made a series of at the company, ranging from canceling movies and series like Batgirl to the mass firing of former Warner executives. According to market analysts, the changes made by Zaslav aim to reduce Warner’s billion-dollar debt. In the meantime, Zaslav is also on the lookout for a new head producer to helm DC’s films, someone who could be considered the “Kevin Feige of DC.” - Advertisement - While everything seemed to be going as normal, an article published this week by Kim Masters of The Hollywood Reporter claims that Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast, may be interested in merging NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, was fighting Disney over the acquisition of 20th Century Fox and ended up losing. If rumors of the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery are correct, this could result in a gigantic entertainment conglomerate, in addition to the creation of a streaming service with a very strong catalog, capable of competing with Netflix and Disney. It was time! WhatsApp works in a native desktop version for macOS While Discovery, Warner and Universal all have their own platforms these days, the merging of these three services could be a fantastic turnaround for the industry.