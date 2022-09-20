More bugs! iPhone 14 Pro faces slow opening camera app and 14 has an AirDrop error

While Apple promises to fix a bug that affects the of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in third-party applications, users of the new devices remain “in trouble” with the Cupertino company.

That’s because the iPhone 14 Pro line has another bug considered very annoying. According to several reports in forums and communities, the camera app takes a long time to openand this wait can exceed five seconds.

In addition, if the user leaves the camera app open in the background and decides to resume capturing images, the waiting time is also very long for him to start showing the environment.