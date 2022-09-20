More bugs! iPhone 14 Pro faces slow opening camera app and 14 has an AirDrop error

While Apple promises to fix a bug that affects the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in third-party applications, users of the new devices remain “in trouble” with the Cupertino company.
That’s because the iPhone 14 Pro line has another bug considered very annoying. According to several reports in forums and communities, the camera app takes a long time to openand this wait can exceed five seconds.
In addition, if the user leaves the camera app open in the background and decides to resume capturing images, the waiting time is also very long for him to start showing the environment.
The folks at 9to5Mac believe that this new camera issue is directly related to the iPhone 14 Pro’s RAM management, as closing some apps makes things go back to normal for a few minutes.
A second bug that has been reported on social media involves AirDrop and it mainly affects the standard iPhone 14.
When trying to send a file to a contact’s iPhone, some users are unable to complete the transfer and the app keeps displaying “waiting” status indefinitely.
To make matters worse, the person who was supposed to receive the file is not even prompted to accept the transfer. A detail that deserves to be mentioned is that the problem does not affect other devices with iOS 16. Therefore, the bug is specific to the iPhone 14.
For now, Apple has not publicly commented on the existence of the new bugs, but some users have contacted the support team and found that the company has been working to release a fix soon.
