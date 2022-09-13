More autonomy? Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra and SE have battery capacities revealed

often keeps some specifications of its products in the shadows even after the official launch. Examples are the new Apple Watch models announced at the “Far Out” event, but this Tuesday (13), we discovered the certification of smart watches by regulatory bodies in China, and we finally discovered the capacity of your batteries. THE China Compulsory Certificate (3C) went on to list in its database the five models of smartwatches recently launched by Apple — Series 8 (41 and 45 millimeters), Watch SE 2nd generation (39 and 44 millimeters) and Watch Ultra. As expected, the entry models have lower , while the unprecedented “Ultra” version stands out. Check out:

It is worth remembering that capacity is not the only factor that influences the of a smartwatch — it is necessary to take into account its operating system, number of sensors working full time, processor and several other aspects. However, we can compare these specifications to its rival models.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's most advanced new smartwatch, and it has a powerful battery with a rated capacity of 573 mAh to power its 1.4-inch screen with AMOLED technology. Its power component is even higher than that of the Apple Watch Ultra, but as the North American model has not yet officially hit the market, their respective autonomies in real use will only be revealed through independent tests.

Apple has yet to reveal a start date for the Watch Ultra pre-order, but we know this watch won’t be cheap — the The most “affordable” model will cost BRL 10,299. The Watch SE also did not have a release date, but it will start at R$3,399. The Series 8 is now available on the brand’s official website for prices starting at R$5,299. What do you think of the battery capacities of the new smartwatches? Comment!

