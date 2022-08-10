More advertising: Apple is looking for employees for advertising platform

According to a job advertisement, the iPhone group wants to build “the most advanced demand-side platform in terms of privacy”. Meanwhile, Facebook & Co. are suffering.

is planning to set up a new kind of platform for distributing ads on iPhone, iPad and Co. – and is for experts for this. The so-called Demand Side Platform (DSP) is said to be better than all others when it comes to protecting privacy, and also technically at the forefront, writes the company. Above all, it is about playing advertising on mobile devices, at least according to the requirement profile for a “Senior Manager” of the new DSP.

More advertising at Apple

It had already been shown in the past few months that Apple wants to increasingly rely on advertising as an additional source of income. For example, the App Store has recently been running more search ads than ever before. Apple now wants to further automate ad distribution. A DSP allows advertisers to reach their target group in a structured and precise manner – for example in relation to their location or demographics. Various campaigns can be tried out and verified. After the optimization, only the advertisement that is clicked particularly well or leads to a purchase can be automatically played out.

Apple’s efforts in the advertising market coincide with tightened measures to preserve the privacy of iPhone & Co. users. The so-called App Tracking Transparency (ATT) makes it possible to prevent cross-app tracking, which many users are now doing. Specialists in personalized advertising such as Facebook suffer from this in particular – the mother of the social network, Meta, had to record its first decline in sales, for which Apple’s measures are also blamed. Accordingly, regulators and lobby groups have also kept an eye on the topic: Apple, it is said, prefers its own advertising systems.

Group aims high

the fresh job ads, which the specialist portal Digitimes discovered first, prove that Apple takes the business field very seriously. One wants to run “mobile campaigns by means of measurement and attribution” via the new DSP. “Attribution” means that advertisers can understand when a user’s action was triggered by an advertisement. That’s exactly what Facebook & Co. can do with increasing difficulty thanks to ATT.

For the position of DSP Senior Manager, Apple is looking for people with at least eight years of experience who have both technical and product management skills. Ideally, they should have experience with “promotional products targeting hundreds of millions of people.” Apple hasn’t been striving for a lucrative advertising business since yesterday. When Steve Jobs was still alive, high-quality app advertising was introduced with the iAds. However, Apple was initially not very successful in this area, also because the prices were very high. The business is now completely different due to automation and optimization, including significantly more tracking.

