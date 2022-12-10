More Accuracy: Windows 11 Automatic Color Management Released for More Users

Color management is a unique Windows 11 feature that can be very useful for designers and content creators. Unfortunately it’s still restricted to compatible PCs and screens, but now Microsoft has changed that with build 25262 released yesterday on the Dev channel.

According to Twitter user @PhantomofEarth, references in the code of this version of Windows indicate that this function should be released even on computers that do not support this feature. In addition, NeoWin claims that the novelty can now be activated on more computers compatible with this mode thanks to the new build.

The reference to color management was found by the user in the lines of code that read: “AutoColorManagement_WideRollout_OnByDefault” and “AutoColorManagement_WideRollout”, which can be translated as “Color management enabled by default” and “Color Management wide availability”.

However, the feature still needs to be activated by Vivetool in Windows 11 build 25262. After enabling it, go to:

Settings > Display > Advanced Display > Manage app colors automatically

Finally, it must be remembered that this function is only compatible with 8, 10 and 16-bit monitors at the moment. Another interesting addition recently added to Windows is support for recording videos with the native Windows 11 Capture Tool.