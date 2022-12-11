HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMore Accuracy: Windows 11 Automatic Color Management Released for More Users

More Accuracy: Windows 11 Automatic Color Management Released for More Users

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
More Accuracy: Windows 11 Automatic Color Management Released for More Users
- Advertisement -

Color management is a unique Windows 11 feature that can be very useful for designers and content creators. Unfortunately it’s still restricted to compatible PCs and screens, but now Microsoft has changed that with build 25262 released yesterday on the Dev channel.

According to Twitter user @PhantomofEarth, references in the code of this version of Windows indicate that this function should be released even on computers that do not support this feature. In addition, NeoWin claims that the novelty can now be activated on more computers compatible with this mode thanks to the new build.


The reference to color management was found by the user in the lines of code that read: “AutoColorManagement_WideRollout_OnByDefault” and “AutoColorManagement_WideRollout”, which can be translated as “Color management enabled by default” and “Color Management wide availability”.

- Advertisement -

However, the feature still needs to be activated by Vivetool in Windows 11 build 25262. After enabling it, go to:

Settings > Display > Advanced Display > Manage app colors automatically

Finally, it must be remembered that this function is only compatible with 8, 10 and 16-bit monitors at the moment. Another interesting addition recently added to Windows is support for recording videos with the native Windows 11 Capture Tool.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

The dispute between Apple and Ericsson is over.

Apple and Ericsson have signed a license agreement that will end an increasingly acrimonious...
Microsoft

Intel: alleged schedule indicates launch of new 13th generation Core processors, Xeon and more

Intel has scheduled a webinar for next week and is expected to reveal new...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.