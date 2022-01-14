Moore Street redevelopment: Full plan details as €500 million revamp gets green light

The Moore Street redevelopment has been given the green light by Dublin City Council in what will form part of a larger €500 million revamp of the area.

The UK property group Hammerson had lodged three separate applications with the council for a mixture of retail, office and residential units.

The entire site that looks set to be redeveloped will run west from O’Connell Street to Moore Street and northwards from Henry Street to Parnell.

But what are the developer’s plans for the historic Moore Street and what amenities can the general public look forward to if this redevelopment is complete.

So far, Dublin City Council has approved the following amenities to be included in this part of the redevelopment.

Two of the three applications for Moore and Henry Street will see the inclusion of residential facilities, a hotel, retail units, restaurants and cafes plus cultural uses have all been approved, as well as the demolition of a number of building on the street.

The second application will see a nine-storey hotel be built on the site plus the demolition of 38 Henry Street and 41 Henry Street.

The most controversial aspect of this redevelopment is the proposed archway that would break up the Moore Street terrace.

DCC want the height of the archway reduced to be more in line with No17 Moore Street.

And DCC has asked that the final application be amended by Hammerson and that they submit a report on how the height of certain parts of the redevelopment would affect the sunlight that neighbouring apartments would get.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.