Moore Street redevelopment decision slammed as ‘another significant blow’ to Dublin’s unique heritage

The Moore Street Preservation Trust has slammed Dublin City Council’s decision to grant permission to UK developer Hammerson for the redevelopment of the historic street.

James Connolly Heron, the great-grandson of 1916 leader James Connolly, expressed a “deep sense of disappointment” at the news.

Speaking on behalf of the trust and Relatives of the Signatories to the Proclamation, he said: “This is another significant blow to the unique heritage of Dublin which is increasingly under attack by developers.

“The failure of the Planners to abide by City Council policy to have the 1916 terrace added to the list of protected structures is shocking.

“The decision is all the more remarkable since:

Consent has been granted by Planners before all relevant survey reports were made available to them for consideration

They have ignored the express wish of the elected members to have Nos. 10 to 25 Moore Street added to the list of protected structures

They have ignored the call of the Department for a redesign of the Hammerson proposal.

“This decision will not stand unchallenged.”

Mr Connolly Heron called on the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to “act urgently and undertake to protect and preserve all 1916 buildings and the surrounding battlefield site” through Preservation Orders.

He added: “This action is imperative as the buildings and site is in grave danger of being demolished and lost forever in the commercial interest of Hammerson.

“There is an alternative plan available for the positive development of Moore Street. It was produced by the Moore Street Preservation Trust and has been widely welcomed.”

The proposal will see the redevelopment of the 5.5-acre site from O’Connell Street and Moore Street.

The developer hopes to turn the area into a massive shopping and office development with a proposal to build office space for 2,200 workers, 210 hotel rooms, alongside just 94 homes.

Sinn Fein’s Aengus O Snodaigh hit out at the Council’s decision to grant permission, likening it to “cultural and historical vandalism”.

He said: “This is all the more mind-boggling when campaigners have set out alternatives where culture and history are embraced and fatefully restored to allow a thriving street market while protecting our historical heritage.

“This is a retrograde step and shows that nothing has been learnt from the past destruction of historical, architectural or archaeological gems in Dublin.

“This decision reflects a short-sighted vision common among decision-makers, which cannot grasp the cultural and historical tourism potential of restoring Moore Street to its former appearance of a century ago, so it can tell its story as a witness to many of the key events of 1916 Rising as well as being key to the heart of Dubliners for generations.”

