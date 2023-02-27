Monitor your sleep! Pokémon Sleep arrives on Android and iOS in 2023

Originally revealed in 2019, Pokémon Sleep finally got a release date this week during the new edition of the Pokémon Presents event, which also brought news about a new animated series in the franchise on Netflix and about the games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In addition to bringing new details about the app, The Pokémon Company also announced the launch of the Pokémon GO Plus Plus device, which integrates Pokémon GO with the upcoming Pokémon Sleep.

Pokémon Sleep is intended to provide a fun and enriching experience for Trainers by counting their sleep time (and the time they wake up) as part of the game. The application is scheduled to be launched for the third quarter of 2023 for iOS and Android devices. In the game, fans can join Professor Neroli, who studies Pokémon sleeping styles, and Snorlax, to help with research into how Pokémon sleep. Place your smartphone next to your pillow when you go to sleep to record and measure your sleep. The more you sleep, the higher your score will be in the morning and the more Pokémon you'll see around Snorlax. Its nights sleep will be classified as one of three sleep styles – dozing, snoozing, or slumbering – and in the morning, similarly sleeping Pokémon will gather around Snorlax. You might even discover a Pokémon sleeping in a rare style that you would be hard pressed to see normally. Each Pokémon has several different sleep styles, so see how many you can discover to complete your sleep style dex.

In conjunction with the announcement of Pokémon Sleep, we also had the reveal of pokemon go plus plus, a device that uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to link to smartphone apps and be used in-game in Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep. In Pokémon GO, using Pokémon GO Plus Plus allows you to automatically throw Poké Balls to catch little monsters. Pokémon Sleep players can use the device to record their sleep in conjunction with their smartphone. At bedtime, just hold the central button of the device, place it next to the pillow and go to sleep. Not only will Pokémon GO Plus Plus help measure your sleep data, but Pikachu's familiar voice can provide funny prompts when it's time to wake up or sleep. Pokémon GO Plus Plus will be available in July 14, 2023.