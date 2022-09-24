Money will no longer be a problem: Ink and recycling from 0.99 euros per month with the HP Instant Ink service

- Advertisement -

One of the biggest obstacles we have to face when using a printer is the cost of ink cartridges. Depending on the model that we have, the price of a pack of ink cartridges can go from a minimum of 30 to more than 100 eurosfigures that are beyond the reach of many domestic economies and that explain why many times the printer ends up spending months without ink, and without use. Fortunately, this problem is a thing of the past thanks to the HP Ink service.

With HP Instant Ink Service you will no have to spend so much on ink cartridges, and your printer will never again be unusable and without ink because your budget does not allow you to buy new cartridges. You will have it very easy, and you will be able to print with all the quality and reliability offered by original HP ink cartridges from only 0.99 euros per month. Yes, you read that right, for less than one euro a month you can print without having to worry about ink.

This is possible because HP Instant Ink works like or.a service based on a subscription model without commitments When you sign up you can choose between one of the five available plans, and since you do not acquire any obligation, you can change between them whenever you want, both up and down. Thus, if your needs or your budget change, you can adapt your subscription to your new situation. These are the available plans:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

The HP Instant Ink service does not take into account the ink you use, only the pages you print, and this will allow you to reduce the cost of ink by up to 70%. It is a very important advantage, because it means that you will be able to print in color at the price of black and whiteand that you will not pay more to use the print mode in high quality.

There is no doubt that HP Instant Ink is an affordable and easily accessible service with which you can save a lot of money, but it is also a comfortable and sustainable service. We explain why:

when you sign up the printer goes on to control the ink levels and order new cartridges when needed. You won’t have to do anything.

and order new cartridges when needed. You won’t have to do anything. You will receive the cartridges you need at home and without shipping costs . You won’t have to go out and buy ink again.

. You won’t have to go out and buy ink again. you will always receive High-yield Original HP ink cartridges which are made with a portion of recycled materials and allow you to print more pages per cartridge, which reduces the number of shipments and the consumption of resources.

which are made with a portion of recycled materials and allow you to print more pages per cartridge, which reduces the number of shipments and the consumption of resources. You can recycle all the cartridges you spend and free of charge, thanks to the recycling program included in your subscription.

Printing has never been so comfortable, cheap and affordable. The service HP Instant Ink has democratized ink-based printing allowing access to even the tightest pockets. Don’t forget, if you have a euro you can print in full color and with high quality thanks to HP Instant Ink. Users who have already tried it are clear about it, and their opinions on HP Instant Ink confirm that it is a five-star service.

Content offered by HP.