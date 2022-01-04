Modernize and make your home smart with what’s new from Lenovo

The smart home is a concept that arises from the use of different devices interconnected to a system that allows us to interact with it in various ways. Access to the system from our mobile phone, voice control through assistants such as Alexa, creation of routines depending on the location or the weather … The possibilities are endless and little by little the number of devices available to modernize and make our home smarter is growing. . Today, directly from the CES 2022 brings us a barrage of news that Lenovo with devices such as the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, Smart Frame, Ambient Light Dock and Wireless Charging Dock.

CES 2022 is held between January 5 and 8, 2022, but we have already begun to know the news that will be seen at this fair. By Lenovo, we have new ways to create a smart home using various devices. Some of them are already available while others will arrive this month or during the first quarter of 2022. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential The first of the devices is this smartwatch with integrated Alexa. It is designed to be placed in any room thanks to its different finish colors (Misty Blue and Clay Red). This allows you to interact with the Amazon voice assistant to ask you from setting a timer to adding things to the shopping list, without neglecting that we can control any other smart device prepared to work with Alexa (plugs, lights, etc.). It has an LED screen that will allow us to see the time, the weather forecast or see the responses of Alexa. It can be used perfectly as an alarm clock thanks to its ability to automatically dim the screen brightness. We can even turn off the camera and microphone for maximum privacy.

And if we like music, this smartwatch is also a 3W full-range speaker that will offer us a clear, quality audio. We can listen to songs using the WiFi network with applications such as Amazon Music or similar. Finally, it should be noted that we have customizable dials or a wide ecosystem of additional accessories. Its price starts at $ 59.99.

Lenovo Ambient Light Dock

This is precisely one of the elements that we can attach to the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential in the form of ambient night light with 8 lighting modes. It offers us solid colors, such as cherry or ocean blue, warm sunset tones, beautiful rainbows and even light with rhythmic movements.

Just tap the top to change options or tell Alexa to change color. This device joins the one already presented and Lenovo Wireless Charging Dock with Night Light that allows us to get rid of the mess of cables that we usually have on the table by incorporating light and wireless charger in the same device. Its price starts from $ 29.99.

Lenovo Smart Frame

Another device that will allow us to have a smart home is this frame that allows us to show the best photos of our family, friends or just beautiful images that change every moment. It no longer requires a Google Photos account and it is enough to upload the images from our mobile to its internal memory.

The possibility of leaving virtual post it has been added that will appear superimposed on the images to put messages like “Good luck with your test” or “Get home before 10”. These messages can be programmed in time so that they are only shown when we want.