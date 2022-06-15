Modern 3-bed Dublin home for sale is perfect for a young family

If you’ve recently started a family and you’re looking for a home that is both modern and spacious, we’ve the perfect place in mind.

This Perrystown house would make a fantastic home, especially if you want to decorate it yourself.

Upon entering the semi detached house, you will immediately feel at home as it is drenched in light thanks to the sunny south westerly aspect.

Number 157 offers the buyer the chance to truly make this home their own and is awaiting a transformation.

The property already boasts a large entrance hallway, two reception rooms with feature fireplaces.



Perrystown house

There’s an extended kitchen diner and a south west facing garden to enjoy the long summer evenings that are on the way.

It also features three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

The driveway offers off street parking too.

This property provides easy access to all areas including Terenure, Rathgar, Templeogue Village, Rathmines and the City Centre.

The best of schools both primary and secondary on its doorsteps such as Terenure College and Templeogue College. The best of sports facilities/clubs and parks such as St. Mary’s RFC and Bushy Park.

The M50 is a short distance away and provides easy access to most major route-ways as well as an express route to Dublin Airport. B

Bus routes such as the 9, 15a, 83 150 towards the City Centre and 17 towards Dundrum are all nearby.

Via | Dublin live>
