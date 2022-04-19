Latest newsIreland

Mobster Christy Kinahan seen smiling in rare selfie exposing gangster's double life

By: Brian Adam

Here is a never-before-seen picture of crime lord Christy Kinahan Sr posing for a ‘selfie’ as his criminal empire implodes.

This image of the ‘Dapper Don’ was connected to a mobile number linked to a business which the senior criminal has been running from Dubai.

This exclusive image of the smiling Don (65), which now appears to be deleted from where it originated, was connected to one of several mobile numbers attached to the name Christopher Vincent – who runs an aviation consultancy firm in the United Arab Emirates.

It is the first known image of Kinahan Sr since our sister publication The Star exclusively revealed pictures of him in Hong Kong in 2016.

The new image gives a rare insight into the double life Kinahan has been living as Christopher Vincent in Dubai, where he’s been posing as a business consultant and the man behind an aviation company.

It appears Kinahan has been operating the business since at least 2020 as his criminal empire, which is run day-to-day by son Daniel, has been crumbling to the ground.

When contacted by the Irish Mirror on Sunday night through one of the working mobile numbers provided by his now uncovered website, Mr Kinahan did not respond.

The Christopher Vincent broker site claims it is “passionate about developing long lasting relationships with clients”.

“As your broker, our main objective is to help you achieve your business objectives by streamlining various components in your business through sourcing, outsourcing and achieving your targets,” it adds.

The site featured three mobile numbers and a landline – three of which numbers were United Arab Emirates based and one Spanish.

Kinahan, using the name Christopher Vincent, is claiming to offer consultancy services in aviation from an address in Dubai.

It claims to have completed over 1,000 projects, has “10 plus years experience” and has allegedly operated in over 20 countries.

