Mobiles in which WhatsApp stops working in April 2022

WhatsApp constantly releases new versions with updates to its tools and new features. This means that the most widely used instant messaging application in the world, with more than 2,000 million monthly users, is sometimes unable to be used on obsolete mobile phones that have been on the market for a long time.

WhatsApp stops working on phones with Android 4.1 and lower versions

This is so because with the technology that these mobile devices have, WhatsApp cannot guarantee the proper functioning of the application, nor the security of the communications carried out by users. This is why WhatsApp periodically stops supporting a series of mobile phones and its users are left unable to use WhatsApp.

If you have a recently purchased mobile phone, you won’t have much of a problem, but if you have an old device, it may be among those that WhatsApp will soon stop supporting.

As we say, it is a movement that WhatsApp performs periodically. In fact, we already told you about the mobile phones on which WhatsApp would no longer be able to be used in January 2022.

Well, now the list is updated in April 2022 after the recent changes introduced by WhatsApp in its use policies, which affect the support it provides to older versions of the most used operating systems, such as Android.

As of April 1, WhatsApp has confirmed that the instant messaging app will stop working on all mobile phones with Android operating system version 4.1 or lower.

It is a version of Android that was published in 2012, so it affects very old phones, which are almost a decade old. Most of them will have updated to a higher version of Android if their system allows it, so they will be able to continue using WhatsApp for some time.

In any case, those who do not have Android version 4.1 Jelly Bean or higher will not be able to continue to have WhatsApp support and use the instant messaging application as of April 1.

